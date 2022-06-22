Smokies hit four homers, take series opener

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (34-30) powered past the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-32) 5-3 on the back of four home runs Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium to open a six-game series and a 12-game homestand.

Tennessee got on the board with a two-run third inning, as left fielder Bradlee Beesley cleared the left field wall for a solo home run against Connor Curlis (L, 2-4). Besley’s shot was the first of two the Smokies hit in the frame, as Yonathan Perlaza went deep a batter later, his seventh homer of the year.

After Chattanooga cut its deficit in half with a solo homer in the fourth inning, the Smokies again used a two homer frame to pull away. In the sixth, first baseman Matt Mervis and shortstop Andy Weber both went deep to make a winner of Peyton Remy (W, 4-2), who tossed five innings of one-run ball. The Lookouts rallied for two runs in the eighth, but Danis Correa came on in relief and locked things down to earn his first save of the season.

The Smokies will play the second game of their series with Chattanooga Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-4, 8.21) to the mound against RHP Carson Spiers (0-2, 4.85).

