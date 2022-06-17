Smokies fall in extras for second night in a row, 6-5

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies PR)  The Tennessee Smokies (32-28) had another comeback effort fall short in extras against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-24), falling in a 6-5 loss on Thursday night at Blue Wahoo Stadium.

Much like the first two games of the series, the Smokies found themselves in yet another early deficit. Tennessee starter Anderson Espinoza struggled, walking the bases loaded in the first two innings and exited after going one and two-thirds, walking six and allowing four runs.

Despite the deficit, Tennessee would once again climb its way back. With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Cole Roederer was hit by a pitch to score a run, then Luis Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly to score another before Chase Strumpf lined an RBI double to cut the lead to 5-4. Then in the fifth inning, it was the reigning Southern League Hitter of the Week, Jake Slaughter, who hit his fifth home run of the season to tie the game at five.

Both teams remained scoreless through the remainder of regulation to send the game to extras for the second straight night. Tennessee stranded the bases loaded in the top of the tenth before Pensacola walked it off on a bases-loaded wild pitch from Smokies’ reliever Dannis Corea (L, 1-2).

The Smokies will play game four of the six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring Admiral Fetterman Field in Pensacola. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. The Smokies will send RHP Javier Assad (3-1, 2.77 ERA) to face the Blue Wahoos’ RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

