Smokies fall, 5-4, in extras

The Tennessee Smokies (32-27) came up short in a late-inning rally as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-24) walked it off in a 5-4 11-inning loss Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Smokies fell behind early after Pensacola’s Thomas Jones hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. While he exited without the lead, Smokies starter Peyton Remy had a solid night, going four innings, striking out five while allowing four hits, and holding the Blue Wahoos to just the three-run shot.

The Smokies then began to chip away at the lead, first with a run in the fourth after Alexander Canario hit a sacrifice fly to score Jake Slaughter for the Smokies’ first run of the series. Two innings later, Chase Strumpf scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to one in the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Bradlee Beesley laced an RBI single to center field that scored Andy Weber to tie the game. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, it was Matt Mervis who reached on a misplayed pop-fly that allowed Beesley to score and gave the Smokies a 4-3 lead.

Pensacola would then tie the game in the eighth on a Griffin Conine solo home run to force the Smokies into their sixth extra-inning game of the year.

Blue Wahoo’s reliever Colton Hock (W, 5-2) kept the Smokies without a run or a hit in both frames of extra-innings to set Pensacola up for the walk-off win. With two runners on and one out with the game tied at four in the eleventh, Pensacola’s Troy Johnston doubled off of Smokies reliever Nicholas Padilla (L, 1-1) in the bottom of the eleventh inning.

The Smokies will play game three of the six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring Admiral Fetterman Field in Pensacola. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. The Smokies will send RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-4, 7.79 ERA) to face the Blue Wahoos’ RHP Zach McCambley (2-4, 5.68 ERA).