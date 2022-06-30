Smokies drop one to Trash Pandas, 2-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (38-33, 1-1) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-29, 1-1) 2-1 Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies scored in the first inning but went the final eight frames without putting a runner across, and they have scored just three runs over the first two games of the series.

Chase Strumpf was responsible for Tennessee’s only run of the contest, as he drove in Matt Mervis with a single in the first inning. Mervis and Cole Roderer each finished with multiple hits, but the Smokies left 12 runners on base as a team. Mason Erla (W, 2-0) went six strong innings for the Trash Pandas and earned his second win.

RHP Javier Assad worked five quality innings in a no-decision, striking out six and allowing just one earned run. Bailey Horn (L, 1-1) took the loss out of the bullpen, and Danis Correa struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

The Smokies will play the third game of the series with Rocket City Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (0-2, 10.05) to the mound against RHP Brett Kerry (2-3, 4.37).

