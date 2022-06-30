Smokies drop one to Trash Pandas, 2-1

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 11 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (38-33, 1-1) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-29, 1-1) 2-1 Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies scored in the first inning but went the final eight frames without putting a runner across, and they have scored just three runs over the first two games of the series.
Chase Strumpf was responsible for Tennessee’s only run of the contest, as he drove in Matt Mervis with a single in the first inning. Mervis and Cole Roderer each finished with multiple hits, but the Smokies left 12 runners on base as a team. Mason Erla (W, 2-0) went six strong innings for the Trash Pandas and earned his second win.
RHP Javier Assad worked five quality innings in a no-decision, striking out six and allowing just one earned run. Bailey Horn (L, 1-1) took the loss out of the bullpen, and Danis Correa struck out two in a scoreless ninth.
The Smokies will play the third game of the series with Rocket City Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (0-2, 10.05) to the mound against RHP Brett Kerry (2-3, 4.37). 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

NASCAR in Nashville: Elliott, Allgaier, Preece win races, guitars

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) In a race twice delayed by lightning, Chase Elliott stole …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.