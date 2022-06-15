Smokies blanked by Blue Wahoos in series opener

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (32-26) dropped the series opener in a 3-0 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (29-24) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoo Stadium.

The Smokies and Blue Wahoos stayed scoreless for the first three innings of the game before Pensacola’s Troy Johnston hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the tie off of Tennessee reliever Dalton Stambaugh (L, 3-1). They added a pair of insurance runs off a Norel Gonzalez two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Tennessee right-hander Ryan Jensen made his return to the mound in a start tonight after being recently lifted from the development list. He threw two hitless and scoreless innings while recording two strikeouts before being replaced. Stambaugh went five innings, giving up four hits and three total runs.

Tennessee managed to get the leadoff man on base in four of their nine innings, but couldn’t plate a run as they were shutout by a strong performance from Pensacola starter AJ Ladwig (W, 2-0), who dialed in a seven-inning shutout despite giving up seven hits including two doubles from both Chase Strumpf and Matt Mervis.

The Smokies will play game two of this six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring Admiral Fetterman Field in Pensacola. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. The Smokies will send RHP Peyton Remy (3-2, 9.30 ERA) to face the Blue Wahoos’ RHP Eury Perez (2-1 3.51 ERA).