Simone Teresa Boyer, age 67, passed away at her home in Andersonville, TN on June 27,2022. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. Simone enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She liked going to yard sales and going to church.

Simone is preceded in death by her parents, Sebron and Rhea Coleman; husband, Pete Boyer; brothers, Mark Coleman, and Tim Coleman; sister, Michelle Miklas.

She is survived by her daughter, Trinity Gunter (Zachary) of Rocky Top, TN; stepdaughters, Cindi Kiser of Andersonville, TN, Tammy Lynch of Andersonville, TN; stepson, Daniel Boyer of Andersonville, TN; brothers, Pete Coleman, Bob Coleman, Joe Coleman, Patrick Coleman; sisters, Rejeanne Nichols, Kevin Hall, Kathy Allison, Gabriella Burn, Whitney Coleman, Adrienne Walker, Colleen Alley; grandchildren, Levi, Joshua, Kelsie, Kayla, Amber, Donovan, Kevin, Jessica, and Kira. She leaves behind a host of Nieces, Nephews, and Great Grandchildren.

Simone’s family will receive her friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN on July 8, 2022, from 11:00am until 1:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm with Reverend Larry Ridenour officiating. Immediately following the funeral will be a procession to Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN for the interment.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.