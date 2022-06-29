Scholarship established in Craig Dixon’s honor

Jim Harris

Longtime Clinton High School basketball assistant coach Craig Dixon passed away on Saturday after a brief illness but he will continue to help students at CHS moving forward.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate instead to the newly-created Craig Dixon Memorial Scholarship Fund. You can mail checks to Clinton High School, 425 Dragon Dr., Clinton TN 37716, with “Coach Dixon” on the memo line.

Dixon, who served as an assistant coach for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs at Clinton, will be laid to rest Saturday. His family will receive friends Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

Follow this link to Craig’s obituary announcement.

