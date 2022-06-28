Sandra Elaine Scott Lowe, 68, of Oliver Springs

Sandra Elaine Scott Lowe, age 68 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Sandra was born on December 13, 1953 and was raised in “Browdertown” of Oliver Springs. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and worked for many years at Roane Hosiery Mill, but devoted her life to raising her children. She enjoyed watching TV, especially the Food Network and working on electronics. Most of all, she cherished time spent surrounded by her family.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Cora Scott; siblings, Juanita Daugherty, Maxine Lee, Shirley Massengill, Margaret Scott, Croy Scott, Russell Scott Jr., and Evelyn Scott; granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Lowe.

Survivors include husband, Leslie Lowe Sr.; children, Leslie Lowe Jr. and wife Stacie of Oliver Springs, Mikel Lowe and wife Tracie of Marlow, J.R. Lowe of Marlow, Elvis Lowe and wife Michelle of Oliver Springs, and Tonya Lowe of Marlow; sister, Pat Phillips and husband J.P.; grandchildren, Morgan, Brandon, Megan, Cassidy, Sierra, Jade, Kaley, James, Hannah, Teirsa, Kathryn, Jacob, Chloe, Phoenix, Jupiter, Josh, Brooke, Cory, Connor, Colton, and Emmalynn; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jonah, Olivia, Ava, Maverick, Cash, and A.J. Also survived by special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Combs, Bertha Smith and Steven Lowe; also by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2 pm with Bro. Gary Massengill officiating.

