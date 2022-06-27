Rural Metro responds to truck fire at county line on I-75S

Rural Metro firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer fire late Sunday morning on I-75 at the Anderson/Knox county line.

Crews responded to the scene shortly after 11 am and when they arrived, reported finding the tractor in the “smoldering” phase of burning and that they were able to put it out with a portable extinguisher.

The driver did make it out of the cab unhurt but was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. Rural Metro says the truck was carrying household products bound for Walmart.