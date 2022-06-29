RSCC holding one more round of virtual application sessions

Roane State will host one more virtual application session , during which prospective students can get one-on-one attention as they apply for admission to the college.

The Roane State Student Enrollment team has been hosting these Virtual Application Sessions throughout the month of June., and the final session for this month will be held today (Wednesday, June 29th).

Slots are open every 30 minutes between 1 and 3 pm EDT today. Multiple sessions were still available as of this morning. Registration must be completed at least two hours prior to the scheduled meeting time. After choosing a session and registering online, students will receive an email inviting them to a Zoom meeting.

Students participating in the sessions will have the opportunity to work with a college representative to complete their application for admission. There is no cost to submit an application to Roane State.

Registration for the Virtual Application Sessions is available at www.roanestate.edu/VirtualApp. Questions can be emailed to studentenrollment@roanestate.edu.