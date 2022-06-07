Roy Freels Singers to perform in Oak Ridge Sunday

The Roy Freels Singers will perform on Sunday, June 12th, during the 10:45 am worship service at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.
The pastor there is Tim Kimsey, and he welcomes everyone.
For more information, call 865-556-5085.
