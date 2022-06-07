Roy Freels Singers to perform in Oak Ridge Sunday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 28 Views

The Roy Freels Singers will perform on Sunday, June 12th, during the 10:45 am worship service at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

The pastor there is Tim Kimsey, and he welcomes everyone. 

For more information, call 865-556-5085.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is this Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.