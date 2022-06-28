Ronnie Lee Mitchell, age 80, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Friday, June 24th, 2022. Ronnie worked for the Anderson County Highway Department for 25 years, and he was a hard-working man who enjoyed sharing stories with others about his work with the ACHD. In his free time, Ronnie liked to talk to people, he liked to walk around to collect buckeyes, and he enjoyed playing jokes on his coworkers. Ronnie was the type of man who never met a stranger, and he befriended everyone he met. He was so loved by many and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty J. Mitchell, and sister, Gail Mitchell.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Raymond Mitchell of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Vestel Mitchell (Pat) of Clinton, TN, Jerry Mitchell (Patsy) of Clinton, TN; sisters, Joyce Dagley of Clinton, TN, and Phyllis Mitchell of Clinton, TN. Ronnie also leaves behind special friends Mark and Tessie Weaver, and Ashley Appleyard.

Friends and family will gather in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for visitation. Ronnie’s funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Following his service, friends and family will meet at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN around 2:00 p.m. for his interment.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.