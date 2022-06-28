Ronnie Lee Mitchell, age 80

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 56 Views

Ronnie Lee Mitchell, age 80, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Friday, June 24th, 2022. Ronnie worked for the Anderson County Highway Department for 25 years, and he was a hard-working man who enjoyed sharing stories with others about his work with the ACHD. In his free time, Ronnie liked to talk to people, he liked to walk around to collect buckeyes, and he enjoyed playing jokes on his coworkers. Ronnie was the type of man who never met a stranger, and he befriended everyone he met. He was so loved by many and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty J. Mitchell, and sister, Gail Mitchell.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Raymond Mitchell of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Vestel Mitchell (Pat) of Clinton, TN, Jerry Mitchell (Patsy) of Clinton, TN; sisters, Joyce Dagley of Clinton, TN, and Phyllis Mitchell of Clinton, TN. Ronnie also leaves behind special friends Mark and Tessie Weaver, and Ashley Appleyard.

Friends and family will gather in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for visitation. Ronnie’s funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Following his service, friends and family will meet at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN around 2:00 p.m. for his interment.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Craig Jamon Dixon, 59, of Clinton

Craig Jamon Dixon, 59, of Clinton, TN peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.