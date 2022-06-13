Robert “Bobby” Parks, age 77, of Harriman

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Robert “Bobby” Parks, age 77, of Harriman went to sleep to awake in the presence of his Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022.  He was born March 15, 1945, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston.  Bobby was an excellent painting contractor and had completed many jobs for various businesses and people of Roane County.  His friendship was treasured by many who knew and loved him.  Bobby was one of the hardest working men around as long as his health permitted.  He loved helping people and never boasted about anything he did to help others but was a very humble God-fearing man.  Bobby was also known as an animal whisperer.  He made sure all the animals were fed, including the birds and deers.  Preceded in death by his parents, Jake & Lois Parks; and his brother, Charles Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 20 years     Barbara Parks of Harriman

Children                               Sharon Butler of Unionville

                                              Renee Farmer of Roane Oak, VA

                                              Robin Parks Allen & Rex of Roane Oak, VA

                                              Sheila Butler Payne & husband, Dale of Kodak

                                              Keith Parks & Rachel Tate of Knoxville

9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren                

Sisters                                   Sue Renfro, Marcia McFalls & husband, Tommy

                                              Annette Herrell & husband, Bobby

                                              Linda Johnson, and Sandy Parks, all of Kingston                            

Brothers-in-law                   John Franks of Leona

                                              Jim Franks & wife, Linda of Leona

                                              Joel Franks & wife, Susan of Leona

Special Friends                    Walter Calbaugh & David Lassiter, both of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends who will greatly miss his wonderful smile and kindness that he shared with everyone he met.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Linda Jean Foy, age 73, Clinton

Linda Jean Foy, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.