Robert “Bobby” Parks, age 77, of Harriman went to sleep to awake in the presence of his Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born March 15, 1945, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Bobby was an excellent painting contractor and had completed many jobs for various businesses and people of Roane County. His friendship was treasured by many who knew and loved him. Bobby was one of the hardest working men around as long as his health permitted. He loved helping people and never boasted about anything he did to help others but was a very humble God-fearing man. Bobby was also known as an animal whisperer. He made sure all the animals were fed, including the birds and deers. Preceded in death by his parents, Jake & Lois Parks; and his brother, Charles Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 20 years Barbara Parks of Harriman

Children Sharon Butler of Unionville

Renee Farmer of Roane Oak, VA

Robin Parks Allen & Rex of Roane Oak, VA

Sheila Butler Payne & husband, Dale of Kodak

Keith Parks & Rachel Tate of Knoxville

9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren

Sisters Sue Renfro, Marcia McFalls & husband, Tommy

Annette Herrell & husband, Bobby

Linda Johnson, and Sandy Parks, all of Kingston

Brothers-in-law John Franks of Leona

Jim Franks & wife, Linda of Leona

Joel Franks & wife, Susan of Leona

Special Friends Walter Calbaugh & David Lassiter, both of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends who will greatly miss his wonderful smile and kindness that he shared with everyone he met.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.