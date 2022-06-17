Road closures anticipated for USA Cycling Time Trials

(ORPD press release)  Beginning at 7:00 am on Thursday, June 23rd, several road closures will take effect for the USA Cycling Individual Time Trials National Championships in Oak Ridge.

Road closures on Melton Lake Drive will begin at 7:00 am, starting with the area from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road.

Then, at 8:30 am, Melton Lake Drive between Palisades Parkway and Rolling Links Boulevard will close. Union Valley Road will also be closed just before it intersects with Melton Lake Drive at around the same time.

Residents of the River’s Run, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge Greens neighborhoods will be able to enter and exit right onto Melton Lake Drive towards Edgemoor Road until 9:25 am.

The full closure of Melton Lake Drive between Palisades Parkway and Edgemoor Road will occur at 9:25 am.

Residents of Palisades will still be able to turn left onto Melton Lake towards the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Residents in the River’s Run, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge Greens neighborhoods who need/want to enter/exit their neighborhoods will be given a short window between trials to do so. This is expected to occur between 11:10 am and 11:40 am.

Residents will be able to use the Rolling Links Boulevard entrance via Edgemoor during this time and will be able to line up at the entrance prior to the timed break.

The Oak Ridge Police Department will be assisting with the entrance and exit of vehicles.

For more information, please call Explore Oak Ridge at 865-483-1321 or email them at cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.

Additionally, Emory Valley Rd will be closed from Artesia Drive to Melton Lake Drive. Residents who live off Amanda Drive will be unable to use the Melton Lake Drive entrance but will still be able to enter and exit their neighborhood via Emory Valley Road by using Antioch and Baltimore Drives.

The roads are anticipated to all reopen around 5:30 pm Thursday.

For more information on the road closures, contact the ORPD non-emergency line at 865-425-4399.

