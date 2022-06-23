Rev. Donald Lee Wallace, age 71 of Andersonville

Rev. Donald Lee Wallace, age 71 of Andersonville, entered the Gates of Glory on Tuesday morning June 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents Archie and Edna Wallace, and granddaughter Hannah Mae Wallace.

Donny loved all of his friends and neighbors tremendously, and in return was loved by many. He was a testament of God’s love and was a Godly example to his wife, children and grandchildren. Donny spent most of his adult life in God’s ministry, pastoring Dutch Valley Baptist Church, Lone Mountain Baptist Church, Island Ford Baptist Church, and most recently, Grace Baptist Church for 30 years. He always said that “it’s a good life” serving the Lord, and he did so with everything in him.

Donny enjoyed farming, car shows, and spending time with friends and family. He lived for God, his church and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shannon Wallace of Andersonville. Sons and daughters-in-law, Markalle and April Wallace of Andersonville, Michael and Donna Wallace of Andersonville. Grandchildren, Elijah and Lillie Wallace. Brothers, Ronnie Wallace, Lanny (Gwen) Wallace, and Tim (Kathy) Wallace. He is also survived by more family, “honorary” family, and friends than we could ever count.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5-8pm in the Chapel at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00AM at Red Hill Baptist Church, with burial service to follow. Rev. Michael Wallace will be officiating.

We want to thank all of our family, church family and friends for your outpouring of love. We hope that you will take the lessons learned from your friendships with Donny and let them lead you in God’s path all the days of your life.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

