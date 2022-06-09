Reminder: Free family fun Saturday in Rocky Top

Jim Harris

ASAP of Anderson is partnering with the City of Rocky Top to present a FREE event from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th at Rocky Top’s George Templin Field. Fun activities will be available for the whole family!  The event aims to provide community and family bonding and support.

Beginning at 7 p.m. citizens of all ages can come to enjoy Kona Shaved Ice, hot dogs, and other delicious food while participating in activities and getting information about community resources.  Kids can jump around on an inflatable slide and bounce house before the trivia contest begins at 8:30 p.m.  A screening of Disney’s Encanto will follow at 9 p.m.

Door prizes, including Amazon Echo Dots and gas gift cards, will be given out every half hour in addition to prizes for trivia winners. 

This event is provided by generous support from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the City of Rocky Top, Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club, and Anderson County Schools.

For more information about this event or to find online resources visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org.  

