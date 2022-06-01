RCSO: One dead in Monday shooting, one hurt

Jim Harris

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was sent to the hospital after his wife first shot him and then fatally turned the gun on herself on Monday afternoon.

Roane County deputies were called to a home on Jones Road in Rockwood at approximately 3 pm and when they arrived, were informed that 58-year-old Robert Chandler had been shot at least one time in the abdomen and that someone had taken him to Roane Medical Center in a private vehicle. 

Chandler was later transferred to UT Medical Center with what the RCSO described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

In a press release, officials say that investigators determined that his wife, Betty Jo Chandler, had shot her husband before turning the gun on herself, and she was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The RCSO says their investigation into the circumstances that led to Monday’s tragic incident remains ongoing.

