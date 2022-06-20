RCSO investigates after man shot to death following argument

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death late Sunday afternoon.

The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Witnesses told investigators that an argument preceded the shooting, and that the victim had been trying to drive away when he was struck in the head by one of multiple shots fired by the alleged gunman.

Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody for further questioning and the incident remains under investigation.