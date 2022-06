The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death late Sunday afternoon as Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston.

The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County.

Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody for further questioning and the incident remains under investigation. The name of that individual had not been released as of the time this report was filed.