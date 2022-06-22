RAM holding clinic this weekend in Knoxville

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day clinic at Knoxville’s Central Bearden Baptist Church this weekend, Saturday, June 25th, and Sunday, June 26th

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight local time) on Friday night, June 24th, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m. This clinic is in collaboration with Central Bearden Baptist Church.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Free dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic. 

Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. All services are free and open to the public. No ID required.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

The church is located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive in Knoxville.

For more information, visit www.ramusa.org

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Reminder: Road closures for USA Cycling Time Trials

(ORPD press release) Beginning at 7:00 am on Thursday, June 23rd, several road closures will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.