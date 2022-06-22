RAM holding clinic this weekend in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day clinic at Knoxville’s Central Bearden Baptist Church this weekend, Saturday, June 25th, and Sunday, June 26th.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight local time) on Friday night, June 24th, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m. This clinic is in collaboration with Central Bearden Baptist Church.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Free dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

Patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. All services are free and open to the public. No ID required.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

The church is located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive in Knoxville.

For more information, visit www.ramusa.org.