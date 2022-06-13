Paving repairs continue in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge press release) Beginning Tuesday, June 14, the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will begin to make asphalt repairs to S. Illinois Ave. Crews will be working in the northbound lanes starting near 210 S. Illinois Ave (Sonic) to the intersection with Oak Ridge Turnpike. Crews will be working to make additional repairs that were identified after the initial work was done in May.

Weather permitting, the Public Works Department anticipates that the repairs will last throughout the week. Construction will begin at approximately 8:30 am each morning, and the crews should be concluding their work around 3:00 pm each afternoon. No road closures or detours will be implemented during construction; however, drivers will see S. Illinois Ave reduced to one lane on the side of the street where construction is taking place.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 865-425-1875.