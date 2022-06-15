Pauline Ruth Franse, age 93 of Clinton

Pauline Ruth Franse, age 93 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Monday, June 13, 2022.  Pauline was a lifetime and devoted member of Valley View United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.  She enjoyed driving a school bus in the Claxton Community.  In addition to her role as wife and mother, she loved coaching softball and basketball for the Claxton Optimist League.  Pauline also worked in sales at Watson Department Store in Oak Ridge.  She was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth Leath and Brian “Keith” Franse; parents, William Wayne and Eva Nelson; sister, Wanda Henderson; brother’s, Wayne Nelson and Gerald Nelson. 

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Ralph Franse of Clinton; daughters, Kathy Evans of Clinton, Wendy Franse of Clinton; sons, Wesley Franse  (wife) Jean of Clinton and Kendall Franse of Clinton; grandchildren, Kenneth Franse (wife) Kayla, Bill Franse (wife) Nicole, Amanda Franse, Kendra McCoig (husband) Dustin, Josh Franse, Vickie Franse, Cassie Franse, Karen Horton, Joe Evans (wife) Shannon, and Matt Evans (wife) Sherri; 16 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Bobby Black officiating.  Pauline’s graveside will be 10:00 am, Friday at Valley View United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

