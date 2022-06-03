Patricia Ann (Miller) Martin, passed away on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth I. Martin, Sons Tony Martin (Kim) and Christopher Martin; two grandchildren Connor Martin and Lauren Martin, Brothers John Miller and Mike Miller (Darla); Sisters Brenda Miller Lane and Vicky Miller Harrell; Cousin Jo Ann Kagley and numerous other family members. Patricia was devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren.

The Martin family will have a private graveside service. www.holleygamble.com