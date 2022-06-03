Patricia Ann (Miller) Martin

Patricia Ann (Miller) Martin, passed away on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth I. Martin, Sons Tony Martin (Kim) and Christopher Martin; two grandchildren Connor Martin and Lauren Martin, Brothers John Miller and Mike Miller (Darla); Sisters Brenda Miller Lane and Vicky Miller Harrell; Cousin Jo Ann Kagley and numerous other family members. Patricia was devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren.

The Martin family will have a private graveside service. www.holleygamble.com

