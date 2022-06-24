OR Library offering free COVID PCR tests

(ORPL press release) Beginning June 22, Oak Ridge Public Library will provide COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge to those who have been exposed to COVID, show symptoms of COVID, or are at high risk for complications from COVID. The tests are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Located to the right of the library’s plaza entrance, these tests are self-serve and no entrance into the library is required. Each person needing to take a COVID test will register their kit online (link provided at the testing site), self-administer the test, and place the sample in the drop-box. These tests are mailed out daily and patrons will receive a text or email with a link to their results within a few days. Unlike at home tests, PCR tests are analyzed in a laboratory and are generally more accurate than at-home tests.

COVID PCR testing is provided through a partnership with Color Health. Library staff will not administer tests but will ensure the tests are available and will mail tests to the designated Color Health testing lab each day. For those needing access to a computer, library computers are available to the general public. Please wear a mask and sanitize your hands if you are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID and need to use a library computer.

Testing is expected to be available to the public at the library until November.

For more information, visit www.ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.

