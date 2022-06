The Oak Ridge City Council will hold a special called meeting this evening (Wednesday, June 15th) at 6 pm. The meeting will be televised on BBB-TV in Anderson County, which means that Trading Time Primetime will not be seen this evening in Anderson County.

The program will be televised on BBB-TV in Roane County and Campbell County, and will be broadcast live on the radio as it always is, on AM 1380, FM 101.1 and FM 99.5, WYSH Clinton.