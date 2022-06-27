OR Community Band Independence Day Concert info

The Oak Ridge Community Band’s annual Independence Day concert will be held on Monday evening, July 4, at A.K. Bissell Park.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and because the concert and fireworks attract large crowds, the public is encouraged to come early for good seating. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.

All Community Band concerts are free, and donations are gratefully appreciated to offset band expenses.

The public is encouraged to visit www.orcb.org for more information and keep up with band current events at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

