‘Operation Dry Water’ returns for 2022

TWRA will be participating in Operation Dry Water July 2nd through the 4th. Operation Dry Water is described as a weekend of education and enforcement about the dangers of impaired boating throughout the state.

The July 4th holiday means an increase in boater activity. With that in mind, TWRA is once again teaming with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for Operation Dry Water, which was started by the NASBLA in 2009. Officials have said that it has been a highly successful campaign drawing public attention to the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI).

The TWRA will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions. Over the course of the July 4th holiday, the agency says that officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers. Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water.

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications.

Operating a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment and the loss of boat driving privileges.

“Our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies each year that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” said Captain Matt Majors, TWRA Boating Investigator in a press release. “Our goal is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, fishermen, and others who visit our waters are able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely. Our agency is joining all states and U.S. territories to do our part in helping keep boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence.”

During Operation Dry Water in 2021, there were six serious injury boating-related incidents. There were 21 boating under the BUI arrests made across Tennessee. Thirteen of the BUI arrests came in TWRA Region II (Middle Tennessee area). In addition to the serious injury incidents, seven property damage incidents were reported.