Oliver Springs OKs budget

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

The Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen approved the city’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st on Thursday night.

The budget approved Thursday does not include a property tax increase, but Oliver Springs water customers will see their monthly bills increase by 7%.  The cost of garbage collection in the city will also climb from $8.80 per month to $10.20, an increase of 14.8%.

If you were unable to attend Thursday night’s meeting, our partners at BBB-TV will show a replay of the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen Saturday morning at 10 am, right after the Saturday edition of Trading Time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CPD: Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday

A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.