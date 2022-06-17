Oliver Springs OKs budget

The Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen approved the city’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st on Thursday night.

The budget approved Thursday does not include a property tax increase, but Oliver Springs water customers will see their monthly bills increase by 7%. The cost of garbage collection in the city will also climb from $8.80 per month to $10.20, an increase of 14.8%.

If you were unable to attend Thursday night’s meeting, our partners at BBB-TV will show a replay of the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen Saturday morning at 10 am, right after the Saturday edition of Trading Time.