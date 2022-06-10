Oak Ridge to hold indoor yard sale in July

Jim Harris 10 hours ago

For one day only, Saturday, July 16th, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting an indoor yard sale! It will take place in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, from 8 am to 1 pm, and they are looking for sellers! A space is only $15.00, and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available. For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov, call the Civic Center at (865) 425-3450, or stop by the Civic Center front desk.

