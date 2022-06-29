Oak Ridge native Lauren Miller named CEO of PR firm

(Submitted) Cynthia Moxley and Alan Carmichael have sold Moxley Carmichael, East Tennessee’s premier

public relations firm, to a group of key company executives that represent 95 combined years

of successful public relations, marketing, creative and management experience – 67 of which

have been at Moxley Carmichael.

The sale of the firm was finalized on June 24, and the buyers worked with First Horizon Bank.

Moxley Carmichael will remain locally owned and operated, managed by Chief Executive

Officer Lauren Miller, Chief Financial Officer Shaun Fulco, Chief Operating Officer and President

Scott Bird and Chief Creative Officer Charley Sexton. As members of the company’s executive

team, they have assisted Moxley and Carmichael in setting the direction of the company and

participating in major client-related decisions for several years in preparation for this transition.

Both Moxley and Carmichael will continue to provide counsel and support to the 30-year-old

company and its clients. The company rose from Moxley serving a handful of clients out of the

couple’s home to a firm known statewide for its leading client list and dedication to the highest

level of client service and results.

Miller, an Oak Ridge native and 2003 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, previously served

Moxley Carmichael’s leading clients, such as Pilot Company and Covenant Health, as senior vice

president.

“Our existing and growing team will continue to give our clients and community the

outstanding services and results we pride ourselves on delivering, as we build on the great

foundation laid by Cynthia and Alan,” Miller said. “This vision will allow us to continue the 30-

year legacy of Moxley Carmichael as a locally owned and dedicated company serving Knoxville,

East Tennessee and beyond.”

Moxley said the sale to employees is something she and Carmichael have contemplated for

several years, and they are pleased to continue advising the team and helping serve major

client needs.