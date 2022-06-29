Oak Ridge native Lauren Miller named CEO of PR firm

(Submitted) Cynthia Moxley and Alan Carmichael have sold Moxley Carmichael, East Tennessee’s premier
public relations firm, to a group of key company executives that represent 95 combined years
of successful public relations, marketing, creative and management experience – 67 of which
have been at Moxley Carmichael.
The sale of the firm was finalized on June 24, and the buyers worked with First Horizon Bank.
Moxley Carmichael will remain locally owned and operated, managed by Chief Executive
Officer Lauren Miller, Chief Financial Officer Shaun Fulco, Chief Operating Officer and President
Scott Bird and Chief Creative Officer Charley Sexton. As members of the company’s executive
team, they have assisted Moxley and Carmichael in setting the direction of the company and
participating in major client-related decisions for several years in preparation for this transition.
Both Moxley and Carmichael will continue to provide counsel and support to the 30-year-old
company and its clients. The company rose from Moxley serving a handful of clients out of the
couple’s home to a firm known statewide for its leading client list and dedication to the highest
level of client service and results.
Miller, an Oak Ridge native and 2003 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, previously served
Moxley Carmichael’s leading clients, such as Pilot Company and Covenant Health, as senior vice
president.
“Our existing and growing team will continue to give our clients and community the
outstanding services and results we pride ourselves on delivering, as we build on the great
foundation laid by Cynthia and Alan,” Miller said. “This vision will allow us to continue the 30-
year legacy of Moxley Carmichael as a locally owned and dedicated company serving Knoxville,
East Tennessee and beyond.”
Moxley said the sale to employees is something she and Carmichael have contemplated for
several years, and they are pleased to continue advising the team and helping serve major
client needs.