Oak Ridge lifeguards credited with saving young girl’s life

Lifeguards with the city of Oak Ridge are being credited with saving a young girl from drowning over the weekend.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department says that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 4th, at the Outdoor Municipal Pool.

A 5-year-old girl was recovered from the pool after having been underwater for an unknown amount of time.  When pool staff began performing CPR, they said the girl was unconscious and not breathing.  Officials say that after three rounds or so of CPR, the girl began to expel water from her lungs and breathe on her own.

Crews from the ORFD arrived within minutes of being called and reported that when they arrived, the girl was already breathing and alert and that as they monitored her condition, she continued to vomit water, but was able to tell paramedics her name.  Once stabilized, the girl, accompanied by her mother, was transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

Oak Ridge Fire Captain Steve London said in a city press release, “the lifeguard staff, and any bystanders that may have helped should be commended as their actions undoubtedly saved this young girl’s life.”

