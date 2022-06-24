Norris Dam, Cove Lake campgrounds to be renovated

State Senator Ken Yager says that the new 2022-2023 state budget includes more than $20 million to renovate campgrounds at two nearby state parks.

Norris Dam State Park will receive $12.04 million in upgrades while Cove Lake State Park is set to receive $8.31 million.

The project will renovate all campgrounds at both state parks, including upgrading utilities, paving roads, reconfiguring loop roads, adding ADA-accessible campsites, and replacing existing bathhouses with ADA-compliant bath and shower facilities.

