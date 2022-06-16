Norris Bulletin: Hackler to step down on June 27

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

Scott Hackler has announced his resignation as the Norris City Manager, effective June 27th, according to our partners at the Norris Bulletin.

Hackler, a Norris native, assumed the City Manager position in 2019.

