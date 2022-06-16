Norris Bulletin: Hackler to step down on June 27

Scott Hackler has announced his resignation as the Norris City Manager, effective June 27th, according to our partners at the Norris Bulletin.
Hackler, a Norris native, assumed the City Manager position in 2019.
Scott Hackler has announced his resignation as the Norris City Manager, effective June 27th, according to our partners at the Norris Bulletin.
Hackler, a Norris native, assumed the City Manager position in 2019.
The number of drug-related deaths in Anderson and Knox counties increased in 2021, according to …