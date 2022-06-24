NNSA virtual job fair is June 29th

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET). The NSE is looking for the next generation of nuclear security professionals and working to hire over 3,500 new employees in 2022 to join its workforce of over 50,000 strong.

The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, Plants, and Sites including:

NNSA federal managers and NNSA Management and Operating (M&O) contracting partners will interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills and in many locations to support the Nation’s national security mission.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register for the event

“It’s a new year and we are eager to bolster our strong workforce across the Nuclear Security Enterprise,” said Lewis (Lew) Monroe III, NNSA’s Director of Human Resources. “Recruitment opportunities like these virtual job fairs help us connect with talented and mission-oriented individuals who are ready to utilize their skills and serve this great country.”

The positions available at the NSE include:

General Engineer

Physical Scientist

Quality Assurance Engineer

Fire Protection Engineer

There are also contractor positions available at the NSE Labs, Plants and Sites in several areas including:

Business

Science

Computer science

Cybersecurity (IT/R&D)

Skilled trades

Electrical, mechanical and fire protection engineering

Environment, safety & health

Manufacturing

Mathematics

Nuclear facility and operations

Technologists and technicians

NNSA and its contractors are hiring in:

Aiken, South Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Amarillo, Texas

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Livermore, California

Los Alamos, New Mexico

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

Germantown, Maryland

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding the NSE’s open positions. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest. Jobseekers can register and submit resumes up until the day of the event, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days depending on the number of registrants and resumes received.

