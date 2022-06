New Market Fire & Rescue to celebrate the 4th on Saturday

The New Market Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will hold an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 2nd, featuring live country music!

Admission is free, and doors open at 5 pm, with festivities expected to continue until around 10 pm. Door prizes will be given away throughout the night and food will be available.

For more information, call 865-475-1417 or 865-475-4064.