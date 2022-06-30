New laws on the books beginning July 1st in TN

July 1st means that a host of new laws will take effect in Tennessee. Here is a look at some of them.

Local school systems now have to post curriculum and curriculum changes at the beginning of each semester.

School districts will have to practice for remote learning situations, and teacher training programs should include virtual learning tips.

Under legislation passed earlier this year, through July 1, 2025, if you retire from a school, you can come back as a teacher, substitute, bus driver, etc. without the loss or suspension of retirement benefits so long as certain conditions are met.

Beginning on July 1st, every school district employee who works directly with children, not just teachers, must get training in how to spot the signs of human trafficking.

The state may withhold money from schools if they don’t use a student’s sex at the time of birth to determine eligibility for sports participation.

A new law bans transgender females from participating in higher education female sports.

One new law effectively criminalizes homelessness by expanding existing laws and making it a felony to camp on any public property, as well as making it a misdemeanor to camp along a highway.

The Tennessee Department of Safety will now be required to do a criminal background check every four years after someone gets a concealed carry permit. The agency will charge a $50 fee to renew the permit and can deny concealed carry permit renewals to anyone found to be prohibited from purchasing or possessing a gun.

Nicholas’s Law also goes into effect on Friday, and treats a second offense of boating under the influence (BUI) the same as a second offense of driving under the influence (DUI), meaning the person is prohibited from operating a land or water vehicle until they are able to seek reinstatement of their operating privileges.

The CROWN Act prevents employers from discriminating against people with certain hairstyles, including braids, locs, and twists or other styles that are part of the cultural identification of an employee’s ethnic group.

