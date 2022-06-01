National Trails Day to be observed with hikes across Tennessee

(TN State Parks) Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4 with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks. The events come as National Trails Day celebrates its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebrate its 85th anniversary.

One of the parks, Radnor Lake State Park, will hold a kickoff night hike on Friday, June 3.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

A full schedule of the events can be found at this link.

The National Trails Day Hikes are the third of the state’s annual Signature Hikes, following the First Day Hikes and Spring Hikes, with the last being After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 25.

The ranger-led hikes include day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes. Some parks will host special post-hike celebrations. Participants in the hikes are invited to take photos and distribute them through social media with the tags #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.

(Cove Lake details) Celebrate National Trails Day by Joining Seasonal Ranger Amber on a guided hike on the Volunteer Loop Trail at Cove Lake State Park.

The total hike will be approximately 1.5 miles with moderate terrain.

Participants should plan on meeting Seasonal Ranger Amber at the Volunteer Trailhead parking lot, located on Bruce Gap Rd at 9:00 AM.

Make sure to bring water and proper footwear for the hike.

All ages are welcome but children under 16 years of age must have a registered parent accompany them.

This is one of TN State Parks’ signature hikes and it is being offered at no charge, but you are encouraged to make a donation with your registration.

(Norris Dam details) It’s National Trails Day! And it’s Tennessee State Parks’ 85th Anniversary. Since 1937 TSP has been conserving our resources and preserving our history for today’s visitors and future generations. Join the rangers at Norris Dam State Park for a commemorative hike on the East Side of the park at 11:00 AM on June 4th. We will meet at the historic Tea Room and take a journey through the history of the park via the ruins of CCC Camp Kinchen, then up along Highpoint Trail, through Tall Timbers, and finally end up back at the starting area. This will be an approximately 3-mile strenuous hike.

Please bring water and a snack for the trail, and wear sturdy boots.

Register here.