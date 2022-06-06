NASCAR: Logano, Heim win at Gateway; Allmendinger wins in rain at Portland

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR) In front of packed grandstands at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Joey Logano beat Kyle Busch in an intense overtime battle, and Ross Chastain ate a gigantic piece of humble pie.

After a brake rotor failure sent Kevin Harvick’s Ford rocketing into the Turn 3 wall on Lap 236 of a scheduled 240 in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300, Busch, as the leader, picked the outside lane. Logano lined up beside Busch to the inside, with teammate Ryan Blaney behind him.

After the overtime restart — with Blaney giving Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford a serendipitous shove — Logano and Busch swapped the lead until Busch washed up the track in Turns 3 and 4 on the white-flag lap.

That enabled Logano to secure the victory by .655 seconds and indulged his penchant for winning debut races in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last year, Logano won the inaugural event on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

The victory was Logano’s second of the season and the 29th of his career. Kurt Busch ran third behind Logano and Kyle Bush, with Ryan Blaney coming home fourth and Aric Almirola fifth.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR) AJ Allmendinger won an action-packed Pacific Office Automation 147, the NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Portland International Raceway road course Saturday afternoon.

Action-packed being the key words from green flag to checkered; in the rain, in the dry and in the rain again.

Allmendinger literally came from last on the grid to earn the win – after changing “everything but the motor” before the race, he claimed in victory lane. His No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet led only six of the race’s 75 laps and bested Myatt Snider by 2.879 seconds to earn the popular veteran his second Xfinity Series victory of 2022; his other win coming on the road course at the Circuit of The Americas early this season.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill finished third with JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier rounding out the top five.

Daniel Hemric, Ty Gibbs, JJ Yeley, Noah Gragson and Alex Labbe completed the top 10.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR) Pole winner Corey Heim lost the lead on Lap 18 of Saturday‘s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. He didn‘t regain it until the first lap of overtime, when front-runner Christian Eckes spun his tires on a restart on Lap 164.

But that was enough for Heim to score his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season in a part-time role in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. Heim also collected an extra $50,000 in prize money in the kickoff race of the Triple Truck Challenge initiative.

Smith finished third behind Heim and Eckes after leading twice for 40 laps. Stewart Friesen came home fourth, followed by former series champion Johnny Sauter who scored his second straight top-five finish in his third start of the year.

