Nancy Ellen Stringfield (Mimi) of Heiskell

Nancy Ellen Stringfield (Mimi) of Heiskell, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 22, 1942, in Cookeville, TN to the late Samuel and Gracie Whitaker Bullock. Nancy enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, and creating crafts of all kinds. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth R. Stringfield (Pop); son Kenneth W. Stringfield (Pewee); brothers, Carl and Gary Bullock.

She is survived by:

Son………………….…Randy (Vicki) Stringfield
Daughter……………Carolyn (Kenny) Shell
Grandchildren…… Cody Shell, Kasey Stringfield, Kortney Stringfield,
                                 Heather Stringfield, Alicia Stringfield, and David Stringfield
Great Grandchildren…..John Collins and Josh Collins
Sister……………….…Dorothy Fox
Brothers…………….Steve Bullock and Jr Bullock
Special family and friends…. Joe and Natalie Collins, Linda Holder
 Several nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Jerry Walton officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Stringfield Cemetery on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00PM for Nancy’s interment. www.holleygamble.com

