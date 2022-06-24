Nahida “Linda” Jones, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, June 21 st , 2022. Linda was actively involved in church, and she enjoyed going to YMCA, the flea market, and talking with her brother. What Linda wanted most out of life is to see her children happy. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hanna and Victoria Kaoud, and her husband, Charles Jones.

Linda is survived by her son, John Jones of Halls, TN; daughter, Victoria Jones of Halls, TN; sisters, Sue Mubarak (Charlie) of Halls, TN, Suoad Lussi of Chicago, IL. Linda is also survived by a host of grandchildren and other relatives.

