Nahida “Linda” Jones, age 64

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Nahida “Linda” Jones, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, June 21 st , 2022. Linda was actively involved in church, and she enjoyed going to YMCA, the flea market, and talking with her brother. What Linda wanted most out of life is to see her children happy. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hanna and Victoria Kaoud, and her husband, Charles Jones.

Linda is survived by her son, John Jones of Halls, TN; daughter, Victoria Jones of Halls, TN; sisters, Sue Mubarak (Charlie) of Halls, TN, Suoad Lussi of Chicago, IL. Linda is also survived by a host of grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rev. Donald Lee Wallace, age 71 of Andersonville

Rev. Donald Lee Wallace, age 71 of Andersonville, entered the Gates of Glory on Tuesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.