Myra C. Parten, age 94 of Powell

Myra C. Parten, age 94 of Powell passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.  Myra was born April 12, 1928, in Bell County, Kentucky to the late George W. and Lucille Cobb.  She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs.  Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening, but most of all loving, and spending time with, her family, especially her grandchildren.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph S. Parten, Jr.; grandson, Joseph Hatfield and sister, Dorothy Cobb.

Myra is survived by her son, Steven Parten of Powell; daughters, Sandra Jernigan & husband John of Oak Ridge and Anna Marie Hatfield & husband Danny of Powell; 8 grandchildren; sister, Barbara Erb of Daytona Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Marion Stubbs of Oliver Springs; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews

Myra’s graveside service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to Compassion in Action, 3201 Chantilly Drive, Knoxville, TN  37917, or Hospice Promise Foundation c/o Tennova Hospice, 1225 East Weisgarber Road, Suite 380, Knoxville, TN  37909 Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

