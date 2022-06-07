Mt. Zion Baptist announces VBS

Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Heiskell has announced it will be having Vacation Bible School starting June 13-17th, with classes each evening from 7 to 9 pm.

Each night, there will be Bible lessons, Worship, crafts, fun, food, music, and more.

All ages are welcome.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 2000 Hinds Creek Road in Heiskell, and their Pastor, Rev. Allen Giles, invites everyone to come out for the week.

