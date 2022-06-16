Morgan County Rescue Squad holding bass tournament in July

The all-volunteer Morgan County Rescue Squad will host a “wildcat” Benefit Bass Tournament on July 23rd.

The event will be at the Caney Creek Boat Ramp with Blast-off at 7 am and Weigh-in at 2 pm.

The cost to participate is $40 per boat.

The agency is funded entirely by donations and money raised during events like this. This “wildcat” tournament will not replace the annual bass tournament the squad puts on each fall, and information about that 3rd annual event will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, call Jason Moore at 865-387-0576 or Brian Miller at 865-742-3402.