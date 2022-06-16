Morgan County Rescue Squad holding bass tournament in July

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

The all-volunteer Morgan County Rescue Squad will host a “wildcat” Benefit Bass Tournament on July 23rd.

The event will be at the Caney Creek Boat Ramp with Blast-off at 7 am and Weigh-in at 2 pm. 

The cost to participate is $40 per boat.

The agency is funded entirely by donations and money raised during events like this.  This “wildcat” tournament will not replace the annual bass tournament the squad puts on each fall, and information about that 3rd annual event will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, call Jason Moore at 865-387-0576 or Brian Miller at 865-742-3402.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Smokies blanked by Blue Wahoos in series opener

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (32-26) dropped the series opener in a 3-0 loss …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.