More Vacation Bible Schools coming throughout month of June

The member churches of the Clinton Baptist Association will remain busy through the summer with Vacation Bible Schools across the area.

Calvary Baptist in Heiskell will kick off its Vacation Bible School at noon on Saturday, June 11th, and continue from Sunday the 12th to Friday, June 17th at 6 pm each night.

Next up is Royce Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, where VBS will be held from 6 to 7:30 pm June 12th through the 16th.

Monday, June 13th through Friday, June 17th, First Baptist Church of Clinton will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 am to 12 noon.

Several churches will be holding their Vacation Bible Schools from June 20th through the 24th. They are First Baptist in Andersonville, Woodland Park Baptist in Oak Ridge, Edgemoor Baptist in Claxton, and Black Oak Baptist in Clinton. All of that week’s Vacation Bible Schools will begin at 6 pm and end at 8 pm, with the exception of Black Oak, which will end at 8:30 pm.

For more information, please check out the Clinton Baptist Association website at www.clintonbaptists.org.