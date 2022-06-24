More letters turn up in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate to try and determine who has been leaving letters with what have only been described as “disturbing contents” at area churches and other locations over the past couple of weeks.

Addressing a large crowd of concerned church officials and churchgoers on Thursday, Sheriff Robbie Goins said that since Monday, eight more of the letters have been found, bringing the grand total to 15, with the vast majority of them left in front of churches. The only information about the letters that officials have shared is that they were each several pages in length and not hand-written, adding that they were “coherent,” and not all the same. No other details have been released as officials say the investigation, which also includes the FBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol, is ongoing. None of the letters contain any direct threats, and officials indicated Thursday that they believe they are being left by one individual who appears to be expressing their “personal beliefs.”

Similar letters have turned up recently in Hamilton County, Tennessee, as well as in Kentucky.

Officials say that while their investigation is ongoing, no one should skip church, and that extra patrols have been added around the locations where the letters were found to help people feel safe.

Free security and safety training for churches is available through the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.