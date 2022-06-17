MEDIC to celebrate Amazon Prime Day tie-in

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC will celebrate Amazon Prime Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21st and 22nd and all donors will be automatically entered to win a $150 e-gift card. Donors must have a valid email address to win.

As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer $1000 mini-grants in June and July.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.

