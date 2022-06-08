MEDIC teaming up with United Way to ‘Save our Summer’

(MEDIC Regional Blood Center) MEDIC is teaming up with the United Way of Greater Knoxville to collaborate with local nonprofits through August 31 to promote blood donation, stabilize the blood product inventory, and provide mini-grants for the assistance.

All local nonprofit organizations are eligible to participate. Nonprofits will promote and recruit blood product donors for MEDIC through the summer. Donors will complete a “voting” card that will be counted by MEDIC staff. The nonprofit with the most votes is eligible to win a mini-grant in the amount of $5000 at the end of the summer. MEDIC and UWGK are also offering two mini-grants in June and July worth $1000 each. Donors who choose to donate on a bus can email their vote to kaltman@medicblood.org.

“We see an increase in demand and a decrease in donations through the summer months leaving our inventory unstable and traditionally at critical levels,” said director of communications Kristy Altman. “This collaboration is a great way to give back to our fellow nonprofit partners while stocking the shelves.”

“Our organization is excited for this partnership and the opportunity to support local nonprofits and our community this summer,” says United Way of Greater Knoxville President & CEO Matt Ryerson. “Donating blood is one of the easiest ways for our neighbors to give back, and now they can support their favorite nonprofit while doing it.”

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center along with other regional centers.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment or visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.