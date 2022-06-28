MEDIC: Demand increases for O+, O- blood

Blood product usage is high, according to MEDIC Regional Blood Center. Hospital demand and usage for O Negative and O Positive is higher than the previous six weeks.

Each year, the demand for blood and blood products increases during the summer months while donations slow down.

To try and make up the difference, MEDIC partners with a wide array of organizations and businesses to entice donors with all kinds of incentives, which we try to remind you of as often as possible oour Community Bulletin Board and here on the Local Information News.

MEDIC and Bruster’s Ice Cream are teaming up to help donors cool off with a pint of ice cream this June. Donors will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream on June 29th and 30th.

Additionally, donors will receive a ticket to Anakeesta on July 1st.

As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville (UWGK) to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood product donors this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will earn the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer $1000 mini-grants in June and July.

All local nonprofits are eligible to win. Donors must complete a voting card or email their donation date, location, and nonprofit name to MEDIC.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.