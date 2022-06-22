MEDIC continues with its summer donor enticements

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Bruster’s Ice Cream are teaming up to help donors cool off with a pint of ice cream this June. Donors will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream on June 29th and 30th

Additionally, donors will receive a ticket to Anakeesta on July 1st.

Don’t forget that MEDIC has teamed up with the United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that has the most blood donated in its name this summer. Each donation is worth one point, and the nonprofit with the most points on August 31 will win the grant.

MEDIC and UWGK will also offer $1000 mini-grants in June and July.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.

