MCSO deputy requires Narcan after Thursday incident

A Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy had to receive two doses of Narcan following an incident in Coalfield on Thursday afternoon.

According to the MCSO, at around 3 pm Thursday, deputies were called to the Marathon gas station and convenience store in Coalfield on a report of an unresponsive individual sitting in a vehicle outside the store. When they arrived, deputies reported that the individual was no longer in the vehicle, but had entered the store, and they followed the person out of the store, where they made contact.

While deputies spoke to the subject, one of them was exposed to an “unidentified powder substance” and almost immediately began to feel “extremely ill.”

The deputy, identified only as a male, was given two doses of the overdose reversal drug Narcan and transported by ambulance to Roane Medical Center, where Sheriff Wayne Potter says he was treated and released. Sheriff Potter added that the deputy was home resting and doing well.

The individual who sparked the call was taken into custody and the Sheriff’s Office says that charges are pending following the conclusion of the investigation.